Tecuya Fire burns near Fraizer Park

FRAZIER PARK, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Fire Department is currently fighting a blaze on Tecuya Mountain, a mountain located in the San Emigdio Mountains near Frazier Park.

According to the Watch Duty wildfire website, the Tecuya Fire had reached approximately 20 acres with "a moderate rate of spread." The website also said that aircraft, such as helicopters and tankers, were assigned to the fire, as well as additional fire crews from San Bernardino County who were initially assigned to the York Fire at the California state border with Nevada.

At the time of writing, the fire is at zero percent containment.

