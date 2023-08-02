Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Tecuya Fire burns near Fraizer Park

Additional fire crews from San Bernardino County who were initially assigned to the York Fire at the California state border with Nevada have been assigned to the Tecuya Fire, according to Watch Duty.
Tecuya Fire at Tecuya Mountain
PG&amp;E
Tecuya Fire at Tecuya Mountain
Tecuya Fire at Tecuya Mountain
Posted at 9:27 AM, Aug 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-02 12:27:14-04

FRAZIER PARK, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Fire Department is currently fighting a blaze on Tecuya Mountain, a mountain located in the San Emigdio Mountains near Frazier Park.

According to the Watch Duty wildfire website, the Tecuya Fire had reached approximately 20 acres with "a moderate rate of spread." The website also said that aircraft, such as helicopters and tankers, were assigned to the fire, as well as additional fire crews from San Bernardino County who were initially assigned to the York Fire at the California state border with Nevada.

At the time of writing, the fire is at zero percent containment.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Mulan Ticket Sweepstakes

Win Tickets to see Mulan