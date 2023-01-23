Teen arrested for shooting threats towards Actis Junior High School

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A teenager was arrested over the weekend and booked into juvenile hall for allegedly making threats of a planned shooting at Actis Junior High School on Sat, Jan 21.

According to the Bakersfield Police Department (BPD), officers were alerted of the threats on Saturday, however, the threats were set to take place on Mon, Jan 23. An investigation led to the identification of a 14-year-old student who was recently suspended from school.

According to the BPD, the student did not have access to firearms. They claim there are no outstanding suspects and they believe the school is not in danger of a shooting. Staff in the Panama-Burna Vista Union School District have been informed of the situation.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the BPD at (661) 327-7111.