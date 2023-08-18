Watch Now
Teen boy hit by car near Liberty High School in Northwest Bakersfield

Posted at 8:22 AM, Aug 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-18 11:22:19-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A 13-year-old boy is recovering following a crash near Liberty High School in Northwest Bakersfield on Thurs, Aug 17.

According to the Bakersfield Police Department, a teen boy was crossing the intersection at Brimhall Road and Jewetta Avenue against a "Do Not Walk" signal when he was hit by a car around 3:57 p.m. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

The BPD says that the woman driving the car remained at the scene and cooperated with police. Drugs, alcohol, and speed are not factors in the crash, according to the BPD.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call BPD at (661) 327-7111.

