Teen boy rescued from Kern River near Hart Park using K-9 long line

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A teenage boy was saved by the Kern County Sheriff's Office, Bakersfield Search and Rescue, and other first responders after being swept away in the Kern River at Hart Park on Thurs, Aug 31.

According to the KCSO, Metropolitan Patrol Division deputies were notified of a 16-year-old being "swept down river approximately 700 yards" and clinging to a tree in the river near Bison Road and River Road around 6:08 p.m. The teen was allegedly not wearing a life jacket.

The teen had been hanging onto the tree for approximately 15 minutes before first responders arrived and "was getting fatigued," according to the KCSO. KCSO deputies, including two deputies from the K-9 Unit, managed to extend a K-9 long line across the river to the boy in order to secure him while they formed a plan.

According to the KCSO, the boy then let go of the tree and began floating down the river as firefighters attempted to come up with a plan. First responders, including the Kern County Fire Department, Bakersfield City Fire Department, and Hall Ambulance, were able to pull the boy to shore using the K-9 long line, saving his life from the river.

According to the KCSO, the boy was assessed by medical responders at the scene. He suffered no "notable injuries."



