Teen driver involved in fiery crash listed in stable condition

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — According to the family, the 17-year-old driver that was involved in a fiery crash Monday is in stable condition.

According to the California Highway Patrol, Dylon McGee was driving on Old Farm Road near the intersection of Palm Avenue when he failed to stop at the stop sign. For an unknown reason, McGee veered left and crashed head-on into a tractor-trailer that was parked along Old Farm Road. The car then caught fire.

People in the neighborhood heard the crash and attempted to put out the flames using garden hoses, buckets, and even water bottles. Firefighters arrived shortly after and worked fast to get the driver out of the burning vehicle.

Videos show neighbors trying to extinguish car fire

His family says that the bleeding in his brain has stopped. They also say McGee is still from several broken bones and severe burns all over his body.