Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Tehachapi hit by 7.3 magnitude earthquake 71 years ago

The Tehachapi Heritage Museum has numerous artifacts, pictures, and stories preserved from the quake, which was the fifth largest in California history.
71 years ago, the dust settled from a 7.3 magnitude earthquake that devastated the town of Tehachapi.
Tehachapi Earthquake
Posted at 8:29 AM, Jul 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-21 11:29:03-04

TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KERO) — 71 years ago, the dust settled from a 7.3 magnitude earthquake that devastated the town of Tehachapi.

The earthquake caused mass destruction in the town and left 12 people dead, including nine children. In addition to those killed, 18 people were injured and there was an estimated $50 million in damage.

The Tehachapi Heritage Museum has numerous artifacts, pictures, and stories preserved from the quake, which was the fifth largest in California history.

The temblor erupted along the White Wolf Fault Line, causing the quake, at 4:52 a.m. on July 21, 1952. It would be one month later that a 5.8 magnitude aftershock devastated Downtown Bakersfield.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Gladys Knight Ticket Sweepstakes

Win Tickets to See Gladys Knight