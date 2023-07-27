Tehachapi native and former Marine Trevor Reed expected to make full recovery after being injured in Ukraine

(KERO) — New information has been released regarding the condition of former United States Marine and Tehachapi native Trevor Reed.

ABC News reports that Reed is expected to make a full recovery after being wounded while fighting in Ukraine.

According to ABC News, Reed and his unit advanced near the key city of Bakhmoot in Eastern Ukraine, where local troops had been pushing forward as part of a counter-offensive against Russia. The report states that Reed was injured during the attack when shrapnel hit him in both legs.

ABC News also announced that their earlier report of Reed possibly stepping on a land mine was incorrect. Officials say that Reed was taken to Germany for medical care and that he was injured several weeks ago.

The State Department has said little about Reed's presence in Ukraine, beyond noting that he was not engaged in any activities on behalf of the US government. They did say, however, that Reed's decision to take up arms during Russia's war with Ukraine potentially complicates US efforts to win the release of two other Americans who are currently being detained by Moscow.

