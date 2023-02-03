Tehachapi Police Chief Kent Kroeger retires

TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KERO) — Tehachapi Police Chief Kent Kroeger retired from the Tehachapi Police Department on Thurs, Feb 2.

Kroeger spent 26 years with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department before he joined the Tehachapi Police Department in 2014. Kroger was going to retire in November 2021 but delayed his retirement to help the City of Tehachapi find new police officers and staff.

“Chief Kroeger was instrumental during his career in developing the Tehachapi Police Department. We are encouraged about the future of this organization and look forward to meeting the needs of our community,” said City Manager Greg Garrett. “The hard work put in by the officers and civilian staff making up the Tehachapi Police Department have led to our city being one of the safest communities in Kern County during Chief Kroeger’s tenure, we expect the dedication and hard work by TPD to continue.”

Lt. Jason Dunham will fill the position of Kroeger until a replacement is found by the recruiting firm of Bob Murray.