Tehachapi to fine residents $1,000 for illegal use of fireworks

TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KERO) — The Tehachapi Police Department is warning residents that they could be fined up to $1,000 for violating fireworks regulation.

Police said in response to the public safety concern and the increased use of illegal fireworks during this time of year, the Tehachapi City Council recently adopted an urgency ordinance and established a monetary fine of $1,000 for each violation of its fireworks regulations.

TPD said the use of all fireworks, including "Safe & Sane", are illegal in the City of Tehachapi.

Police are asking residents to report the use of illegal fireworks at (661) 822-2222.

The annual City of Tehachapi fireworks spectacular will take place on the 4th of July with fireworks originating from the north side of Tehachapi Municipal Airport at 9 p.m. While there will be no formal events or seating at Coy Burnett Stadium this year, there are plenty of parking and viewing areas available near the fireworks site and throughout the Tehachapi Valley where residents can enjoy the show.