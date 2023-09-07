Tehachapi's Red House BBQ pledges Summer Luau proceeds to Maui fire victims

TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KERO) — In August, wildfires destroyed a part of the island of Maui in Hawaii. In response, Red House Barbecue in Tehachapi is doing what they can to help.

Mano Lujan is the owner of the popular barbecue restaurant and has family who grew up on the island. On Saturday, September 9, Red House will hold its annual Summer Luau and donate all of the proceeds to the victims of the fires in Lahaina.

The event is already sold out, but Lujan says the restaurant is still accepting donations on the night of the event from anyone who wants to help out.

"They will take cash, check, card, doesn't matter. You want to come in and donate? This is the place to be. Saturday night. Come and donate," said Lujan. "You can even have a cocktail if you like, and we would really, really appreciate it. And the great thing? All that money, every penny, goes off to Rotary, goes to Maui."

Lujan said the event will run in partnership with the Tehachapi Rotary Club. The club, which is staffed by volunteers, will accept the donations and send them off to help the people affected by the fires.

