The Beale Park Band Concerts in the Park returning with two shows

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Municipal Band will perform two free summer concerts for the community.

One concert is scheduled for June 20 in honor of Father's Day. A second concert is scheduled for June 27 and will primarily be patriotic in honor of the upcoming Fourth of July holiday. Both will take place at 8:00 p.m. at Beale Park, 500 Oleander Avenue.

Bring your lawn chairs or blankets and enjoy an evening of festive live music.

“We are thrilled restrictions have lifted and we are able to perform live this year,” said Bakersfield Symphony and Beale Park Band percussionist, Cyndi Hicks. The Beal Park Band is sponsored by the City of Bakersfield and is primarily made up of local Bakersfield Symphony Orchestra musicians and is directed by Doug Kelley, Band Director at Frontier High School.