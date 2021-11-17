The moving industry sees an increase in demand due to the pandemic

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The pandemic has made people around the world rethink many aspects of their life, including their job and where they live. While many businesses have struggled to stay afloat during this time the moving industry has seen an increase in demand, including in Kern County.

23ABC spoke with one of moving companies here locally that will do interstate and international moving. But after going from 18 staff members down to just 6 along with an increase of this demand Galbraith Van and Storage is seeing more work than workers.

“This is the month of November- which has been sold out for 3 weeks,” said relocation specialist Leon Welch.

That continues into December

“As of this morning the 13th was open. But an hour later it closed,” said Welch.

Welch said his business is booming amid the pandemic.

“Typically, the moving season was in the summertime, but this year and even last year. The winter didn’t really slow down. And we’ve been talking about if the market will ever settle back to how it was in years past,” said Welch.

Welch said this is for a variety of different reasons with some leaving due to pressures within the oil industry locally, while others are simply looking to retire.

“We’re seeing some moves as a result of COVID and things it brought about. Like people are able to work from home. Now they think now I can live anywhere and do my job, and some have been educating their kids from home (due to covid),” said Welch.

Welch said this high demand for moving is not just specific to California. With other states also seeing this increase.

But at the same time, Welch said most of his moves are going out of state.

“The bulk of the people are headed to mid-Atlantic states- like the Carolinas and Tennessee. And there’s a lot going to Florida or Texas. Those seem to be the states where the biggest bulk of people are heading to from California,” said Welch.

Which is why if you are planning on leaving the state Welch recommended planning ahead as booking dates are almost fully booked through next month. Also plan that move with a reputable company that you can trust.

“The motto is if it’s important to you, it’s important to us. We want to make sure what leaves here arrives there in the same condition,” said Welch.