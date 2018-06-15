The perfect treat for dad this Father's Day!

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - This week on Simply Sweet Allison, we have the PERFECT treat to share with your dad this Father's Day!

Allison shares a sweet treat that has been passed down to her from her great-grandmother. Commonly known as magic bars or seven-layer bars, these sweet treats are called Hello Dollies in Allison's family.

Hello Dollies are very easy to make and taste like little pockets of heaven. The rich butterscotch and chocolate mixed with crunchy graham cracker and shredded coconut makes a dessert that will have your family begging for more!

Your dad is going to love these sweet treats! You could also make him lemon bars!

Ingredients:

- 1 stick butter, melted

- 1 1/2 cups graham cracker crumbs

- 1 cup shredded coconut

- 1 cup butterscotch chips

- 1 cup chocolate chips

- 1/4 cup chopped nuts

- 1 can sweetened condensed milk

Directions: