Theme chosen for Wasco Rose Festival: 'You Got a Friend in Wasco'

WASCO, Calif. (KERO) — The Wasco Rose Festival has announced its theme for this year's event: "You've Got a Friend in Wasco."

The Wasco Rose Festival, in collaboration with the Orange Heart Foundation, will be held for its third year during Labor Day weekend from Thurs, Sept 7 to Sat, Sept 9. The festival features events such as the Miss Wasco Rose Queen Pageant, Evening of Wine and Roses, Rose Parade, and Block and Tackle Deep Pit Dinner. There will also be a vendor fair, community run, and pancake breakfast.

According to the organizers of the event, the pageant's organizers were responsible for choosing this year's theme.

“After separate themes last year, as we honored moving the Festival back to September, we want to thank the Miss Wasco Rose Queen Pageant for selecting our 2023 theme," said Orange Heart Foundation Secretary Orquidea Ocampo. "We invite everyone to join us at the Wasco Rose Festival this September.”

As the name suggests, the theme is based on Pixar's animated film "Toy Story." An official poster sent by Wasco Rose Festival organizers can be viewed below.