These first responders are your best friend's best friends in an emergency

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — For many people, pets are like family, and during a natural disaster, getting pets out safely is a major concern. Although it's not quite fire season yet, it's never too early to start preparing, and the nonprofit Central California Animal Disaster Team, which specializes in pet safety during emergencies, is doing just that.

"For people to feel like they can leave, they need to know that there's a place where their animals can go," explained Jeff Kermode, the public information officer for CCADT.

Kermode continues, saying that CCADT's overall goal is not just to care for pets during an emergency, but also to ease some of the stress for first responders. The team operates in 7 counties across the state, and has assisted in 42 wildfires since its inception.

According to Kermode, the nonprofit operates an annual training program in order to gain more volunteers.

"Hazards, awareness, and safety training for volunteers. We will train our volunteers on evacuation and what the different evacuation terms mean," said Kermode.

Kermode says volunteers in the training program will also learn how to quickly set up an animal shelter, as well as how to handle certain pets.

The volunteer training event will take place Saturday and Sunday, April 15 and 16, at the Kern County Sheriff's Office on Norris Road in Bakersfield. There are currently 35 people registered for the event. To register, please visit the Central California Animal Disaster Team's website.