Three Bakersfield students receive college scholarships from Calwater

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Many people strive to make their mark, but it can be a challenge. The California Water Service, as part of its commitment to investing in California communities, has awarded 12 scholarships to students all along the West Coast. Eight are first-generation college students.

Three, including Mallory Sutherland, are from Bakersfield.

"Both my grandparents and my parents worked in agriculture, and so being able to continue that tradition is something really important to me," said Sutherland.

Not only is Sutherland following in her family's footsteps, but she also knows that she is reaping the benefits of the foundation they laid for her.

"Having that sense of community really allowed me to see what the ag industry is all about," said Sutherland. "So being a part of that community and possibly a mentor would be a great opportunity."

Sutherland's grandparents immigrated to California. They, and then her parents after them, worked in the fields. Now, Sutherland wants to make her mark on the industry that has provided for her family her entire life, studying agricultural business at California State University at Fresno.

Sutherland says she hopes to help pave the way for others.

"Not only being able to work in this industry that I'm passionate about, but be able to work with the community that has shown me my values," said Sutherland. "I've grown up with people in this community that have shown me what it means to be not only from Kern County, but the Central Valley."

Thanks to Calwater, Sutherland is one step closer to reaching her goal, receiving a $10,000 grand prize scholarship from the organization.

"These are students who are doing tremendous things," said Laura Florez-McCusker with Calwater. "They're really making their mark on their communities."

Two other Bakersfield natives, Veronica Baralt and Joshua Salinas, were also awarded scholarships by Calwater. Both are first-generation college students and plan to attend California Polytechnic in San Luis Obispo. Baralt wants to study electrical engineering and Salinas plans to go into engineering.

"And that's really rare," said Florez-McCusker. "That was the most students we had in one location."

We at 23ABC want to congratulate our 3 local scholarship recipients, along with the other Calwater scholarship recipients, and we wish them the best of luck as they prepare to make their mark on the world.