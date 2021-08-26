Thursday is last day as Chick-fil-A location closes for remodel

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Thursday is your last day to eat Chick-fil-A for the next few months at least in Bakersfield. The Chick-fil-A location on Stockdale Highway is shutting down for a major kitchen remodel.

The restaurant only says they'll be gone for a couple of months. A specific reopening date has not been given.

Covering Kern County Chick-fil-A shutting down for 'a couple of months' Eric Galvan, 23ABC

There was another Chick-fil-A location that was proposed to the Bakersfield city council. That new location would be at the Old Pier One building in the Northwest. Although there is no update on when that new location would open.