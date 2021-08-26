Watch
Thursday is last day as Chick-fil-A location closes for remodel

Chick-fil-A on Stockdale Highway will be shut down for "a couple of months" due to remodeling.
Posted at 12:07 PM, Aug 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-26 15:07:01-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Thursday is your last day to eat Chick-fil-A for the next few months at least in Bakersfield. The Chick-fil-A location on Stockdale Highway is shutting down for a major kitchen remodel.

The restaurant only says they'll be gone for a couple of months. A specific reopening date has not been given.

Chick-fil-A shutting down for 'a couple of months'

Eric Galvan, 23ABC
7:21 AM, Aug 24, 2021

There was another Chick-fil-A location that was proposed to the Bakersfield city council. That new location would be at the Old Pier One building in the Northwest. Although there is no update on when that new location would open.

