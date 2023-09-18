Traffic calming measures to be installed on Beale Avenue in East Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Traffic calming measures will be installed in East Bakersfield beginning Tues, Sept 19.

Constriction crews install various traffic calming measures on Beale Avenue at the intersections with Monterey Street and Niles Street. Those measures include rubber curbing, planters, striping and markings, pedestrian countdown timers, and highly visible pedestrian crossings and bike lanes.

Traffic delays are expected. Drivers should seek an alternate route.

The construction will take place Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through Wed, Nov 1.



Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

