Traffic delays expected in Bakersfield due to pavement rehabilitation project on Manor Street

Libby Kamrowski
Posted at 7:48 AM, Sep 18, 2023
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A pavement rehabilitation project will begin in Bakersfield on Mon, Sept 18.

The construction will occur on Manor Street between Columbus Street and the Kern River. The project will affect the area Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. through Mon, Nov 6.

According to officials, there may be temporary road closures during the reconstruction. Detours will be provided, however.

Traffic delays are expected as a result of this work. Drivers are advised to use caution and to use alternate routes.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
