CASTAIC, Calif. (KERO) — Southbound traffic on Interstate 5 returned to normal after a tanker truck fire near Pyramid Lake had caused a shutdown in both directions on Mon, Aug 7.

According to officials, the fire began shortly after 5:30 p.m. A northbound closure was also in place for a time.

At this time, there is no information on how the fire started or if anyone was injured.