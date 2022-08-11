Two days left for Books in Motion program

KERN COUNTY, Calif. — There are two days left to see performances put on by the Kern Dance Alliance’s Books in Motion program.

They’re promoting literacy through dance and one of the groups participating is DanceNation.

Their performance tells the story of the book “Cha-Cha Chimps”

Instructor Elizabeth Amacker said watching books come to life through dance isn’t just fun in the moment. It keeps the kids interested reading even once they go back home.

"It’s almost like you’re watching a movie but then after, they get to use their creativity and they get to learn the dance and at the end when they get the book, it makes it even more interesting to read the book and maybe even try the dances that they saw," she said.

Kids can fall behind over the summer when they don’t read, and reading books in general doesn’t seem to be as popular nowadays.

Books in Motion hopes to change that.

"I feel like reading [is] kind of lost. Not many people go to the libraries and it was really cool to see all these kids get together and the community get together, and go to libraries we’ve never even been to before, and [see] them get excited to read," said Elizabeth.

The Books in Motion events are at various Kern County library branches. There will be crafts, dance lessons, free books and lots more fun.

23ABC is a proud sponsor of this program.

Performances are happening across the county through Friday, August 12. To learn more about how you can attend, click here.