Two mothers take the stand in sixth day of West trial

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Two mothers took the stand Wednesday morning in the trial of Trezell and Jacqueline West. The first: Jacqueline's mother Maria Martinez. The second: Latoya Spry Sanders, the former foster mother of Orrin and Orson.

Trezell and Jacqueline are on trial for second-degree murder in the case of Orrin and Orson West. The boys were reported missing by the Wests in December 2020, but the prosecution alleges the boys were killed beforehand in September.

On the stand, Sanders was visibly frustrated, maintaining crossed arms and saying she just wanted to get it over with. During the prosecution's questioning, Sanders stated multiple times that when the boys were in her care, they were very attached to her and her other children.

"We were a family," she said. "Those babies were attached to me."

While in her care, Orrin was named Cincere Pettus and Orson was named Classic Pettus. Sanders testified that both boys were well-behaved and happy in her home and attending Harvey L. Hall Child Development Center . She also testified that while she originally got off on the wrong foot with the biological mother, she eventually grew close to her as well. Sanders said it the their biological mother who brought up the idea for Sanders to adopt the boys.

During cross-examination, Defense attorney Alekxia Torres-Stallings asked Sanders about having Child Protective Services visit her home. Sanders said that her eldest daughter had gone to school with a scrape on her knee and the school reported it to CPS, alleging Sanders's husband had caused it. Sanders said even though the report was made only in regards to her eldest daughter, the CPS worker decided to remove the three foster children instead but not the daughter.

Torres-Stallings asked Sanders about CPS reports and how they're made. She asked Sanders if anyone could report anything to CPS and begin an investigation, Sanders said yes.

Maria Martinez, Jacqueline West's mother, also took the stand, testifying to her relationship with the couple after they moved to Cal City. Martinez said she only visited the couple twice in their Cal City home.

Prosecutor Eric Smith asked if Martinez didn't like going over to the West's home because of Trezell. Martinez said, through an interpreter as she speaks Spanish, the language-barrier made her uncomfortable so she would only talk to Jacqueline. On cross, Defense attorney Fatima Rodriguez asked Martinez how she felt about Trezell and Martinez said she liked him "very much."

Smith focusing on Martinez's visits, asking if she saw the children inside the home. Martinez said she saw children in the living room but did not focus on any of them. She said she went immediately to the dining room to see Jacqueline and left shortly after.

Smith asked about Jacqueline coming to visit Martinez after they moved. Martinez asked where the kids were and Jacqueline stated they were with Trezell's mother. The two then visited a friend of Martinez, where the were met by Trezell, Martinez said. She testified that Trezell came to load lumber or a shelf into his van, but it wouldn't fit because there were car-seats in the van.

Rodriguez asked Martinez about her interview with police, stating that because she only spoke Spanish, the first time law enforcement arrived to her home they had to use cell phones to translate. Martinez said this is true.

Rodriguez asked Martinez if police ever told her during interviews that if she was "covering" for Trezell and Jacqueline, that she would be charged with a crime. Martinez said this happened during multiple interviews.

This article will be updated throughout the day.