Two people shot following 'possible domestic dispute' in East Bakersfield

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the KCSO at (661) 861-3110 or the Kern Secret Witness Line at (661) 322-4040.
Posted at 8:55 AM, Apr 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-18 11:55:36-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Two people were shot in East Bakersfield following what law enforcement described as a "possible domestic dispute" on Mon, April 17.

According to the Kern County Sheriff's Office, deputies were sent to the 1900 block of Kentucky Street after being notified of a "possible domestic dispute." Upon arrival, KCSO deputies heard a single gunshot, followed by a second shot not long after. After the second shot, deputies forced their way into the home and discovered a man and woman both suffering from one gunshot wound each. Both people were taken to a nearby hospital.

