U.S. Navy jet crashes in Death Valley National Park

Senior Airman Elora Martinez/AP
This July 17, 2019, photo provided by the U.S. Air Force shows a Navy F/A-18 Super Hornet in flight after refueling over the Pacific Ocean near the coast of Brisbane, Australia. The Navy said Wednesday, July 31, that an F/A-18 Super Hornet jet similar to this one has crashed in the California desert and a search-and-rescue helicopter is en route to the scene, about 60 miles north of the Naval Air Weapons Station at China Lake. (Senior Airman Elora J. Martinez/U.S. Air Force via AP)
Posted at 9:57 PM, Oct 05, 2021
DEATH VALLEY, Calif. (KERO) — One person is recovering from minor injuries after the U.S. Navy jet they were piloting crashed in Death Valley National Park Monday afternoon.

A press release says the Super Hornet went down in a remote area in the southern portion of the park at around 3:00 that afternoon.

Multiple search and rescue units responded to rescue the pilot, who The Associated Press reports was able to safely eject from the aircraft.

That individual was treated at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center in Las Vegas and released Monday evening.

No other injuries were reported in the crash.

The release states the event is under investigation and the Navy is cooperating fully with local authorities.

The Super Hornet was assigned to Air Test and Evaluation Squadron, which is based at Naval Air Weapons Station (NAWS) in China Lake.

