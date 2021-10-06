U.S. Navy jet crashes in Death Valley National Park

DEATH VALLEY, Calif. (KERO) — One person is recovering from minor injuries after the U.S. Navy jet they were piloting crashed in Death Valley National Park Monday afternoon.

A press release says the Super Hornet went down in a remote area in the southern portion of the park at around 3:00 that afternoon.

Multiple search and rescue units responded to rescue the pilot, who The Associated Press reports was able to safely eject from the aircraft.

That individual was treated at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center in Las Vegas and released Monday evening.

No other injuries were reported in the crash.

The release states the event is under investigation and the Navy is cooperating fully with local authorities.

The Super Hornet was assigned to Air Test and Evaluation Squadron, which is based at Naval Air Weapons Station (NAWS) in China Lake.