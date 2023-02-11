Uber introduces phone-based 'Call to Ride' service in California

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Ridesharing service Uber has been around since 2009 and has given rides to millions of people in the last 14 years. Now, they're working to make their services more accessible to more people.

Uber Communications Team Member Maria Fernanda Resendiz says the company's new "Call to Ride" feature was first introduced in Miami, Florida a couple months back. This month, Uber is bringing it to California.

"It's a toll free call service for anyone with a cellphone that can receive an SMS text message. So now you don't even need a smart phone. You don't need to download the app to request an Uber ride in California," explained Resendiz.

By calling 833-USE-UBER (833-873-8237), riders will be put in touch with an Uber representative who will take care of the rest of the booking process. After placing the call, riders will receive a text message with the ride cost, as well as details about the car and driver to expect.

"An Uber agent will gather all of your information. They will request your credit card details to complete the payment," said Resendiz, adding, "You will know up front what the fare will look like."

Along with trying to accommodate the public, Resendiz says the decision to add "Call to Ride" was also made with the older generation and people who may not have a smartphone or want to download the app, but everyone is welcome to use the call service.

"Call to Ride is yet another solution to help everyone go anywhere and we're committed to finding new solutions to help people go anywhere and get anything they want," said Resendiz.

Uber says that as of right now, "Call to Ride" is only available in California, Florida, and Arizona, but the company has plans to possibly expand into other states.

Uber's "Call to Ride" service is available Monday through Friday from 4:00 am to 10:00 pm. To book a ride, please call 1-833-USE-UBER (833-873-8237). The service is available in both English and Spanish.