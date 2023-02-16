United Way of Kern County partners with Kern organizations for Healthy Minds, Healthy Bodies drive

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The United Way of Kern County (UWKC) partnered with No Kid Hungry, the Community Action Partnership of Kern (CAPK), and Capital Dental for an installment of Healthy Minds, Healthy Bodies on Wed, Feb 15.

The organizations hosted the event for families in the surrounding areas of Shirley Lane Elementary School in Southeast Bakersfield. Food, books, and dental hygiene kits were given to low-income families.

"Healthy Minds, Healthy Bodies is essentially just to promote health and wellness, along with literacy," explained Andrea Flores, a volunteer. "Our biggest initiative is also literacy within the organization, so promoting the importance of nutrition and health and education and reading a book."

Two of the biggest issues in Kern County are low literacy rates and hunger.