United Way of Kern County to serve 2,000 meals at Holiday Hot Meal Distribution event

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — United Way of Kern County (UWKC) aims to serve 2,000 warm meals to those in need at its Holiday Hot Meal Distribution event on Sunday, December 4th. The event is in partnership with Fresco Mexican Grill, No Kid Hungry, HealthNet, and State Farm.

“It is in our best interest to address the needs of our families in Kern County, and we know a hot meal can go a long way for a family who struggles to bring food to their table," said Mari Perez-Dowling, President & CEO of UWKC. "This year in addition to the hot meals, we will be gifting teddy bears to all children who come with their parents to our meal distribution. It’s the right thing to do and we are happy to spread our love and the holiday spirit to our community. Thanks to the partners and donors, we can continue with our mission to better serve our community.”

According to Feeding America, Kern County is among the highest-rated counties when it comes to food insecurity, being 25 percent more than the national average. UWKC works to help the people in Kern County who suffer from food insecurity by regularly holding food distribution drives. In 2020, UWKC served 60,000 meals to those in need.

The Holiday Hot Meal Distribution event will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the UWKC parking lot at the corner of 18th Street and H Street. Free two-hour parking will be available in the parking garage on the corner of 18th Street and Eye Street.

For more information, visit UWKC's website. To donate to the event, visit UWKC's Charityproud webpage.