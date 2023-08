BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Several fire trucks were called to the scene of a fire in East Bakersfield on Wed, Aug 10.

The fire started at a suspected vacant structure next to the Bank of America at the intersection of Baker Street and Monterey Street shortly before 10:30 p.m. There was heavy smoke in the area as a result of the fire.

At the time of writing, there is no information on the cause of the fire or if there were any injuries. We will update as more information becomes available.