Valley Fever cases dropping, according to Kern County Public Health Department

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Valley Fever cases are dropping in Kern County, according to the Kern County Public Health Department.

The department recently released its preliminary 2022 Valley Fever data. According to Kern County Public Health, the numbers show there were just over 2,500 confirmed cases in 2022.

According to Kern County Public Health, Kern County had the lowest amount of confirmed cases in a single year since 2016. Despite the lower amount of cases, there were still 34 deaths from the disease last year. That is one more than in 2021, but a drop from 40 deaths in 2020.

For more info on Valley Fever data, visit the Kern County Public Works website.

