TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KERO) — A vegetation fire began east of Tehachapi in the Sand Canyon area on Fri, Aug 4.

According to the Kern County Fire Department's website, the fire started near Cameron Canyon Road around 2:49 p.m. The fire is still in progress at the time of writing.

There is little information available on the fire at this time. We will update as more information becomes available.