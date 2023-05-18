Vigil held for Lamont shooting victim

LAMONT, Calif. (KERO) — Friends and family gathered at a vigil to remember the life of a Lamont shooting victim on Wed, May 17.

While the victim's name has not been released by the Kern County Coroner's Office, those who attended the vigil identified him as Leonel Gonzalez. A memorial was created in his honor, with loved ones bringing flowers, lighting candles, and writing messages on balloons.

Kern County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a shooting near the area of Camino La Jolla and Habecker Road shortly after 8 p.m. on Tues, May 16. Upon arrival, deputies found Gonzalez suffering from serious injuries. He died at the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the KCSO at (661) 861-3110 or the Kern Secret Witness Line at (661) 322-4040.

