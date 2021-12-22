Prayer held Tuesday night to remember missing Cal City boys

CALIFORNIA CITY, Calif. (KERO) — Family and community members continue to search for Orrin and Orson, the two boys who were reported missing from California City a year ago Tuesday. Those people are gathering in prayer as questions still remain.

It was an emotional day as those who started the search at the California City home where the boys were allegedly last seen came back exactly a year after still demanding answers and asking people to continue praying and spreading awareness.

23ABC In-Depth 23ABC Special Report: West Boys - One Year Later Keeley Van Middendorp, 23ABC

Community members like Keisha Stevenson, who has been a driving force behind the search, stood alongside the family Tuesday afternoon.

"A year is too long, we need answers period. It is emotional but its emotions everywhere. It is a bittersweet moment but in the midst of everything we still have to thank God that we are all still here."

Stevenson said they wanted to honor the boys Tuesday by putting a smile on the face of other kids through a toy donation in their name.

"Just trying to make other kids smile. We may not smile as much but inside we are thanking God we are still alive this day to keep the boys' awareness out there."

Along with making sure kids have toys this year, they wanted to use the moment to prevent other families from going through this heartbreak. That is why Rosanna Wills, the cousin of one of the boys, wanted to educate those present about the danger of strangers.

"It is important to educate your kids. We really need to keep it honest with them. Tell them the truth. Tell them that these strangers, don't accept anything, don't give your phone, don't give your address."

It was a message many of the parents who have joined the cause stand by.

"It is extremely important to me and this hits home for me because these are like my kids too, that is how I look at it," said Cheri Smith.

In just a couple of days, it will be a decade since Smith's daughter also went missing in Cal City. She said it is crucial to keep the awareness out there for all who are missing.