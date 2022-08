BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — After a two-year hiatus Village Fest is making a big return this year.

The event will have wine, food, some local bands, and much more. Village Fest runs from 6-10 p.m. Sept. 10th and tickets are available through Eventbrite.

Village Fest board member Miranda Whitworth talks with 23ABC about the excitement surrounding the event's return and how new restaurants will be featured.