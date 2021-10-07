Visit Bakersfield introduces a selfie tour across town

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Visit Bakersfield is kicking off a new trail this month but, not a hiking trail. This month they are starting the Bakersfield selfie trail.

The Bakersfield selfie trail has more than 15 locations to choose from and each location is said to be a Bakersfield classic.

“We chose 20 unique Bakersfield selfie-worthy spots but if you visit 12 then you can win a t-shirt and hat combo or a YETI,” said Evangelina Median, Senior Sales representative at Visit Bakersfield.

Medina said this is the first selfie trail ever in Bakersfield, so they wanted to make it as easy as possible.

“The passport all it requires is for you to go to the selfie spot and check-in and it uses geofencing and it recognizes that you are there, and it checks you in tells you you’re good to go and you go to the next spot,” said Medina.

Medina said she and her team wanted to highlight several small businesses in Bakersfield and make sure that they covered different areas within Bakersfield.

“The doors chew, chewy he’s in front of doors and so they can grab an ice cream, you can go to cafe smitten take a picture with the wings and grab a cup of coffee,” said Medina.

Some businesses even chose to create small promotions for those who are on the selfie trail.

“Jerry’s Pizza, they’re offering buy one get on free pizza when you go take a picture with the pizza wings,” said

Medina said prizes are available until supplies last.

“This is a great opportunity to explore the city of Bakersfield and see spots that you didn't even know was there,” said Medina.

You can pick up your prizes at the Bakersfield Visitor center Monday through Friday.