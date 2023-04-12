Walker Basin rancher conserves 'treasure trove' of land

WALKER BASIN, Calif. (KERO) — When heading out to the Kern County mountains, travelers may see rolling hills, lush green grass, and sprawling ranches. Many residents are trying to keep it that way.

One rancher has made efforts to conserve land and protect the artifacts he found on it.

Almost one thousand acres of land are now under a conservation easement at the Bufford Ranch. Owner Ernest Burrord says he considers his land a treasure trove.

“Everywhere you go you step into the past," said Bufford. "So every time I bring somebody out here, maybe we’ll find something today ourselves”

Bufford is the owner of 910 acres of land out in Walker Basin. Bufford is working to protect his land with the California Rangeland Trust, physically and culturally.

“He is a man who really values the history and the culture there”," said Michael Delbar, CEO of the California Rangeland Trust. “He won’t be able to subdivide it to put a Walmart on there. It’s always going to be a working livestock ranch.”

On his Bufford Ranch, there is evidence of a rich history, all of which is on display in Bufford’s collection.

According to Burfford, he has found Native American beads and projectile points dating back to and ranging from 107 to 307 A.D. He has also discovered artifacts and mining items from prospectors, ocean shells used in trade, and pendants with the help of archaeology students from Bakersfield College. Other items found on the ranch include old whiskey bottles, pictographs of an eclipse, an old pair of women's boots, and even a Helms bakery pan.

Bufford says keeping this land protected from development is a responsibility that he is proud to take on.

“Well, man has gotten too smart for his own good, I believe,” he stated. “People [are] breaking up these ranches. Pretty soon we’re going to have nothing but cities everywhere.”

The ranch is also home to six different ecosystems and multiple endangered species, such as the Bakersfield Cactus and the Kern Primrose Sphinx Moth.

Bufford is working to purchase the areas surrounding the ranch that are set to be developed. He is also encouraging his ranching neighbors to join him in conserving land to continue to keep nature natural.

“To keep from development from encroaching," explained Bufford. "There’s not going to be anywhere to go in the future if you don’t."

The California Rangeland Trust says that it will continue to work to conserve land in the golden state and that it looks forward to keeping its long partnership with Bufford.

