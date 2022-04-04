Warm temperatures to start the week before the heat hits Kern

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Monday and Tuesday will see warm temperatures, but cooler compared to the rest of this week. We'll be in the mid 70's to start off and then hit the 80s and even 90s heading into this weekend.

To start the week, Monday will see highs of the mid to upper 70s across Kern. Starting Wednesday, Valley communities will begin to see temperatures creep into the 80s. By Thursday, temperatures will be in the 90s and record highs are likely in the San Joaquin Valley.

Strong wind gusts are exptected through the Kern County mountains into the Desert. Mojave is currently gusting around 45 mph. Guidance shows the winds decreasing later this morning but then ramping back up later today. A Wind Advisory remains in effect for the Mojave Desert Slopes and the Desert through 5 a.m. Tuesday.

A significant warming trend will result with high temperatures rising to around 12 degrees above normal on Wednesday. By Thursday, high temperatures across the San Joaquin Valley are forecast to be in the lower to middle 90s, which is around 20 to as much as 25 degrees above normal.

With this heat, we want to remind residents to stay hydrate, bring pets and plants inside or in the shade, and as you're making your way out and about make sure not to leave children or animals inside of you vehicles.