Wasco Rose Festival returns to bring the community together

WASCO, Calif. (KERO) — The Wasco Rose Festival has returned and although it’s going to look a little different this year the Wasco festival committee believes this event still has the power to bring the community back together.

The Rose Festival won’t be filled with roses this year however, it will be filled with vendors, music, and hopefully smiles.

Director of Wasco Rose Festival, Juan Gallardo said this festival could not come at a better time.

“This little town loves each other. We have gone through a lot of hardship here in Wasco with the Ramirez family and the shooting and the officer and all that going on and we need this,” said Gallardo.

Gallardo said that they haven’t had this festival for some time, but the community came together to make it happen.

“It’s an amazing feeling that people are coming together to make this happen in a short notice. It’s amazing they reached out to churches they reached out to the community and people are stepping up,” said Gallardo.

He said with a mixture of the drought, COVID, and a changing of the committee the festival had stopped but this year they are going to have more than just the parade at 10 a.m.

“We’re gonna have a car show going on we’re gonna have some food at the park and some stand with a bunch of things miscellaneous thing people want to sell,” said Gallardo.

The fun doesn't stop there after the festival they will also be having a car show and music festival.

“We’re having two DJs; we’re having some private dancers coming in doing some shows,” said Gallardo.

Gallardo said they may not have the roses this year, but the event will still be just as sweet.

“It’s going to be an amazing time. Just come enjoy your time just be blessed that we have this time, do this this year it’s not guaranteed you know last year we didn't have it because of covid so we’re just trying to bring it back,” said Gallardo.

The Wasco Rose Festival is only one day this year so Gallardo is encouraging everyone to come and enjoy.