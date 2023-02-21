Watch Now
Wendy Howard hearing set for Tuesday

After last year's trial, the jury was deadlocked on one charge of manslaughter in the heat of passion.
Wendy Howard (FILE)
23ABC News
Posted at 8:23 AM, Feb 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-21 11:23:46-05

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Wendy Howard, the Tehachapi woman found not guilty of first-degree murder last year in the death of her ex-boyfriend Kelly Reese Pitts is due back in court Tuesday.

After last year's trial, the jury was deadlocked on one charge of manslaughter in the heat of passion. The district attorney's office decided to re-try Howard on that charge.

In response, Howard entered another plea with her first hearing set for Tuesday, another in hearing late March and the trial expected to take place in April.

In the meantime, Howard has remained out of custody.

