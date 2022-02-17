Where is the best place to get pizza in Kern County?

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — From deep dish to thin crust, from Chicago-style to New York-style, there's nothing like a big hot slice of pizza to bring a little food joy to your life. The versatile food allows you to pile any amount or any kind of toppings, allowing you to create your own culinary masterpiece.
Unless it includes pineapple - then we're throwing hands.
I kid. Let's face it just about everyone can agree that pizza is one of man's greatest creations. Of course, what we can't necessarily agree on is where is the best place to get it!
So we asked our social media followers to tell us where the best place to grab a slice in Kern County. And we got a TON of recommendations. To help narrow down the list, we eliminated the major chains (sorry Dominos, Papa Johns, Little Caesars, Pizza Hut) - not that anyone really recommended those. Then we eliminated those locations that got two or fewer recommendations.
Unlike some of our other non-scientific polls (breakfast, pasta) which were very much Bakersfield-centric, this one produced locations all over Kern County. Coming out on top with the most recommendations was Pizza Barn in Kernville, followed by Rusty's and Pizzaville USA in Bakersfield. Bakersfield Pizza Co. & Bar came in fourth and there was a three-way tie for fifth between Jerry's Pizza & Pub, Mountain Mike's Pizza, and Tony's Firehouse Grill and Pizza, all in Bakersfield. Also making the list were places in Delano and Tehachapi.
Check out the full list below:
Pizza Barn
11401 Kernville Rd, Kernville
(760) 376-1856
Rusty's Pizza Parlor
Multiple Locations, Bakersfield
Pizzaville USA
700 Oak St #1737, Bakersfield
(661) 323-8116
Bakersfield Pizza Co. & Bar
4105 Ming Ave, Bakersfield
(661) 381-7376
Jerry's Pizza & Pub
1817 Chester Ave, Bakersfield
(661) 633-1000
Mountain Mike's Pizza
Multiple Locations, Bakersfield
Tony's Firehouse Grill and Pizza
10701 CA-178, Bakersfield
(661) 366-0129
L R's Pizza
707 High St., Delano
(661) 725-7131
Cubbies Chicago Style Pizza
5701 Young St #401, Bakersfield
(661) 665-0000
Bankshots Grub Spot
1129 Olive Dr Suite A & B, Bakersfield
(661) 535-8099
Santa Barbara Pizza & Chicken
Multiple Locations, Bakersfield
TK Pizza & Pasta
640 W Tehachapi Blvd B, Tehachapi
(661) 822-8366