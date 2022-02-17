Where is the best place to get pizza in Kern County?

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — From deep dish to thin crust, from Chicago-style to New York-style, there's nothing like a big hot slice of pizza to bring a little food joy to your life. The versatile food allows you to pile any amount or any kind of toppings, allowing you to create your own culinary masterpiece.

Unless it includes pineapple - then we're throwing hands.

I kid. Let's face it just about everyone can agree that pizza is one of man's greatest creations. Of course, what we can't necessarily agree on is where is the best place to get it!

So we asked our social media followers to tell us where the best place to grab a slice in Kern County. And we got a TON of recommendations. To help narrow down the list, we eliminated the major chains (sorry Dominos, Papa Johns, Little Caesars, Pizza Hut) - not that anyone really recommended those. Then we eliminated those locations that got two or fewer recommendations.

Unlike some of our other non-scientific polls (breakfast, pasta) which were very much Bakersfield-centric, this one produced locations all over Kern County. Coming out on top with the most recommendations was Pizza Barn in Kernville, followed by Rusty's and Pizzaville USA in Bakersfield. Bakersfield Pizza Co. & Bar came in fourth and there was a three-way tie for fifth between Jerry's Pizza & Pub, Mountain Mike's Pizza, and Tony's Firehouse Grill and Pizza, all in Bakersfield. Also making the list were places in Delano and Tehachapi.

Check out the full list below:

Google Street View Google Street View image of Pizza Barn in Kernville, Calif.

Pizza Barn

11401 Kernville Rd, Kernville

(760) 376-1856

Google Street View Google Street View image of Rusty's Pizza Parlor in Bakersfield, Calif.

Rusty's Pizza Parlor

Multiple Locations, Bakersfield

Google Street View Google Street View image of Pizzaville USA in Bakersfield, Calif.

Pizzaville USA

700 Oak St #1737, Bakersfield

(661) 323-8116

Google Street View Google Street View image of Bakersfield Pizza Co. & Bar in Bakersfield, Calif.

Bakersfield Pizza Co. & Bar

4105 Ming Ave, Bakersfield

(661) 381-7376

Google Street View Google Street View image of Jerry's Pizza & Pub in Bakersfield, Calif.

Jerry's Pizza & Pub

1817 Chester Ave, Bakersfield

(661) 633-1000

Google Street View Google Street View image of Mountain Mike's Pizza in Bakersfield, Calif.

Mountain Mike's Pizza

Multiple Locations, Bakersfield

Tony's Firehouse Grill and Pizza/Facebook Facebook image of Tony's Firehouse Grill and Pizza in Bakersfield, Calif.

Tony's Firehouse Grill and Pizza

10701 CA-178, Bakersfield

(661) 366-0129

Google Street View Google Street View image of L R's Pizza in Delano, Calif.

L R's Pizza

707 High St., Delano

(661) 725-7131

Google Street View Google Street View image of Cubbies Chicago Style Pizza in Bakersfield, Calif.

Cubbies Chicago Style Pizza

5701 Young St #401, Bakersfield

(661) 665-0000

Google Street View Google Street View image of Bankshots Grub Spot in Bakersfield, Calif.

Bankshots Grub Spot

1129 Olive Dr Suite A & B, Bakersfield

(661) 535-8099

Google Street View Google Street View image of Santa Barbara Pizza & Chicken in Bakersfield, Calif.

Santa Barbara Pizza & Chicken

Multiple Locations, Bakersfield

Google Street View Google Street View image of TK Pizza & Pasta in Tehachapi, Calif.

TK Pizza & Pasta

640 W Tehachapi Blvd B, Tehachapi

(661) 822-8366