Woman struck and killed by vehicle near 34th street

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A woman was killed by a vehicle in Central Bakersfield crossing the street Wednesday night.

Just after 7 p.m. officers responded to a call near 34th street and Q street.

Police say the victim whose identity has not been confirmed was pronounced dead at the scene.

It is unknown if the driver was under the influence of drugs or alcohol, but police said he is cooperating in the ongoing investigation.

BPD is asking pedestrians to use caution and urgency when crossing the street.