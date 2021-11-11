Watch
NewsCovering Kern County

Actions

Woman struck and killed by vehicle near 34th street

items.[0].image.alt
Police Lights
police-lights
Posted at 11:00 PM, Nov 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-11 02:00:54-05

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A woman was killed by a vehicle in Central Bakersfield crossing the street Wednesday night.

Just after 7 p.m. officers responded to a call near 34th street and Q street.

Police say the victim whose identity has not been confirmed was pronounced dead at the scene.

It is unknown if the driver was under the influence of drugs or alcohol, but police said he is cooperating in the ongoing investigation.

BPD is asking pedestrians to use caution and urgency when crossing the street.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Bakersfield Baby Shower

Thursday, Nov. 18th from 5 AM to 7 PM