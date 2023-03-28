Woman who drove car off Panorama Bluffs identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The name of the woman involved in a deadly crash in Northeast Bakersfield has been released.

Karissa Mae Dale Harms, 41, is the woman who died after driving off the Panorama Bluffs on Thurs, March 23.

An investigation by Bakersfield Police Department (BPD) revealed she was traveling through the intersection of Mount Vernon Avenue and Panorama Drive when she left the road at the Panorama Bluffs. According to the BPD, speed and alcohol appeared to be factors in the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to call the BPD at (661) 327-7111.

