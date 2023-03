BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — For this Women Wednesday, 23ABC's Kallyn Hobmann stopped by the Junior League of Bakersfield. It’s an all-women organization dedicated to creating female leaders while giving back to the community.

She spoke with current president Tori Limbean and incoming president Melanie Schroedter about the impact being members has had on them. Watch the video above for their full interview.

To learn more about applying for a grant or becoming a member, click here.