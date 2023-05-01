Watch Now
World Ballet Series to perform 'Cinderella' at Historic Bakersfield Fox Theater

The classic fairytale ballet will be performed by a multinational cast of 40 dancers, accompanied by Russian composer Sergei Prokofiev's score and choreographed by Marina Kesler.
Historic Bakersfield Fox Theater
Posted at 3:53 PM, May 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-01 18:53:40-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The World Ballet Series will perform "Cinderella" at the Historic Bakersfield Fox Theater on Fri, Nov 3.

The classic fairytale ballet will be performed by a multinational cast of 40 dancers, accompanied by Russian composer Sergei Prokofiev's score and choreographed by Marina Kesler. The show will feature over 150 hand-sewn costumes, as well as hand-crafted sets.

Doors to the show will open at 6 p.m., with the show beginning at 7 p.m.

Tickets will go on sale for the general public on Fri, May 5. Customers who use the promotional code "MAGIC" will be able to purchase tickets, however, starting at 10 a.m. on Tues, May 2. Tickets can be purchased at the Fox Theater's Box Office or online at its website.

