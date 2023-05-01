World Ballet Series to perform 'Cinderella' at Historic Bakersfield Fox Theater

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The World Ballet Series will perform "Cinderella" at the Historic Bakersfield Fox Theater on Fri, Nov 3.

The classic fairytale ballet will be performed by a multinational cast of 40 dancers, accompanied by Russian composer Sergei Prokofiev's score and choreographed by Marina Kesler. The show will feature over 150 hand-sewn costumes, as well as hand-crafted sets.

Doors to the show will open at 6 p.m., with the show beginning at 7 p.m.

Tickets will go on sale for the general public on Fri, May 5. Customers who use the promotional code "MAGIC" will be able to purchase tickets, however, starting at 10 a.m. on Tues, May 2. Tickets can be purchased at the Fox Theater's Box Office or online at its website.