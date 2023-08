BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Wounded Heroes Fund (WHF) has postponed the 2nd annual "Flights and Bites" fundraiser.

Flights and Bites was originally scheduled to take place at Lino's Venue on Thurs, Aug 24. WHF officials put up a banner on the WHF's website and Facebook page on Tues, Aug 22.

No reason for the postponement has been stated.

Anyone with tickets is asked to call the WHF's office for more information or a refund at (661) 328-8600.