BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A special Juneteenth event is scheduled for Bakersfield's newest yoga studio.

Yoga Culture Bakersfield will hold a yoga class sharing facts on Black History and Juneteenth on Mon, June 19. The event includes a swag bag for everyone who participates.

The cost of the class is $20 per person. The event is scheduled from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Yoga Culture Bakersfield on 19th Street in Downtown Bakersfield.