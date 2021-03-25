For nine years, the Magic of Storytelling campaign has harnessed the power of The Walt Disney Company’s talent and networks to inspire the next generation of storytellers by providing books to educators serving kids in need through First Book, a nonprofit organization that Disney has collaborated with for decades.

About First Book

First Book, a nonprofit social enterprise focused on equal access to quality education for kids in need, provides educators with access to brand-new, free, and low-cost high-quality books, educational resources and other essentials to help kids learn.

In its 29-year history, First Book has distributed nearly 200 million new books and educational resources.

First Book serves over 500,000 programs and classrooms serving children in need, many in your local area.

By making new, high-quality books available on an ongoing basis, First Book is helping to transform the educational opportunities for children in need.

The following organizations/programs are eligible to sign up with First Book:

Head Start

Title I or Title I eligible School

USDA Food and Nutrition Program

Federally Qualified Health Center

Title VII recipient

Military family support program

Library with an E-rate of 90

A program primarily serving children with disabilities

A program where at least 70% of children come from low-income families

See a full list of First Book eligibility requirements!