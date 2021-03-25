Would you like to receive local news notifications on your desktop?
The Walt Disney Company has made a living with its storytelling for decades. And now it wants to help you tell those stories. Disney has collaborated with First Book for years and will continue this month through the Magic of Storytelling campaign.
23ABC is taking part in the campaign teaming with the Kern Literacy Council to provide features, resources, and of course books to the community.
Later this month 23ABC will donate hundreds of books to the literacy council and get those in the hands of children locally.
For nine years, the Magic of Storytelling campaign has harnessed the power of The Walt Disney Company’s talent and networks to inspire the next generation of storytellers by providing books to educators serving kids in need through First Book, a nonprofit organization that Disney has collaborated with for decades.
About First Book
First Book, a nonprofit social enterprise focused on equal access to quality education for kids in need, provides educators with access to brand-new, free, and low-cost high-quality books, educational resources and other essentials to help kids learn.
In its 29-year history, First Book has distributed nearly 200 million new books and educational resources.
First Book serves over 500,000 programs and classrooms serving children in need, many in your local area.
By making new, high-quality books available on an ongoing basis, First Book is helping to transform the educational opportunities for children in need.
The following organizations/programs are eligible to sign up with First Book:
See a full list of First Book eligibility requirements!
Ready to sign up? Register NOW!