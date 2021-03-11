Elementary school teacher shares tips for encouraging children to read

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — 23ABC News will be donating around 500 books to local children with the Kern Literacy Council through the Magic of Storytelling campaign, but not every kid is necessarily excited about reading. So Independence Elementary School teacher Josh King shared some ways to make it enjoyable for the whole family.

He suggested letting your child read in a fun setting like inside a pillow fort or outside at a park. Siblings reading to each other can also help.

“It shows them that, ‘Okay, I can build confidence by hearing someone else read and then maybe I can copy what they’re reading,’ and do that back and forth. That back and forth will build confidence and building confidence with reading is super important," said King.

Reading can also feel less like a chore when the books cover topics children like.

“If your kid is having a problem reading, what are they into? Okay, is it sports? Maybe look into the Sports Illustrated for kids. [They’re] going to be so interested in learning about the sports and seeing the pictures of the players, they’re not even going to really fully grasp or understand that they are reading," said King.

And while a break from screen time is good, he said it’s okay to utilize phones or tablets if that’s how your child wants to read.

“Encourage reading no matter how it’s coming from and where it’s coming from and if it’s coming organically, just let it happen," said King.

He said implementing these methods to encourage reading daily will prepare kids for a bright, successful future.