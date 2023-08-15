Watch Now
Biden Administration urges Supreme Court to rule on two social media cases

J. Scott Applewhite/AP
The Supreme Court is seen in Washington, early Monday, June 15, 2020. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Posted at 10:32 AM, Aug 15, 2023
WASHINGTON (KERO) — The Biden Administration is urging the Supreme Court to take up a pair of cases that could change the future of online speech.

The request centers around two laws in Texas and Florida that restrict how social media companies can moderate content. The legislation would also allow users to sue tech companies for alleged political censorship, such as suspensions and bans.

The federal government says that the laws violate companies' first amendment rights. Two federal appeals courts reached different decisions on the constitutionality of the laws.

The Supreme Court could take up the case next term.

