Capitol Police prepare for reaction to possible Trump arrest

WASHINGTON (KERO) — United States Capitol Police have set up bike racks near the Capitol building as they prepare for a reaction to the possible indictment of former President Donald Trump.

Along with security fencing, a new notice was sent to Congressional offices about a "greater law enforcement presence on Capitol Hill."

Authorities say they anticipate demonstrations across the country related to the indictment if it happens, but also note that they have not tracked any specific credible threats against the Capitol or state offices.