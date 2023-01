(KERO) — There were more than expected job openings in November.

Data from the United States Department of Labor released on Wed, Jan 4 shows there were 10.5 million job openings. Economists thought there would only be 10 million. However, the November number is slightly lower than the upwardly revised number of job openings for October of 10.51 million.

The Labor Department will release the much-anticipated December jobs report on Fri, Jan 6.